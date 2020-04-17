Emergency Income Grants rolling out

Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob visited communities in the Katutura residential area of Windhoek to assess the roll-out of the N$750 Emergency Income Grants.

The grants are part of the Emergency Relief Plan created to help people buy food and other necessities during the State of Emergency to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown that was extended earlier this week and will now be enforced across the entire country.

More than 53 000 Namibians out of the 167 075 that was approved received the once off payment. It is estimated that the number of people who will receive the grants will rise to 150 000 by the end of the day.