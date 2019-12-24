Elephant surprises residents of Swakopmund

Niël Terblanché

A LARGE crowd of people gathered just north of Swakopmund to look at an elephant that came to within a few hundred metres from houses situated in the Mile 4 residential area.

Motorists travelling between Swakopmund and Henties Bay first saw the huge animal walking in the desert to the east of the main road between the two coastal towns.

Members of the Namibian Police, officials from the Ministry of Environment and Tourism and the Swakopmund Emergency Services were dispatched to monitor the elephant and to keep people away from the animal.

Footage: Contributed