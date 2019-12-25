Elephant safely on its way

Niël Terblanché

FOOTPRINTS in the desert are the only evidence left by the elephant that paid a quick visit to Swakopmund on Christmas Eve.

The elephant got disorientated by thirst and hunger and it wandered through the Namib Desert from where it was last seen to the west of Omaruru.

Photo: Contributed

Photo: Contributed

Photo: Contributed

Photo: Contributed

Photo: Contributed

Photo: Contributed

Photo: Contributed