Elephant safely on its way

Niël Terblanché
FOOTPRINTS in the desert are the only evidence left by the elephant that paid a quick visit to Swakopmund on Christmas Eve.
The elephant got disorientated by thirst and hunger and it wandered through the Namib Desert from where it was last seen to the west of Omaruru.
Officials of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism escorted the animal through the desert on its way back to its natural habitat after it was coaxed away from residential areas of the holiday town with water and fodder.