Electrician falls to his death after electrical shock

Maria David

THE 31-year-old Katambo Mbushe died after he fell from the roof of a hall after he received an electrical shock while busy installing new wiring in the building.

Warrant officer Frieda Shikole of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division said the incident occurred on Monday evening at around 22h35 at the Omaalala Village.

“The deceased person was standing at the top of a ladder while installing wiring and new light bulbs. A second person that was on the ground assisting the victim only heard him screaming and saw some electrical sparks flying,” Shikole said.

According to her, the witness told investigating officers that she saw how the deceased person fell from the top of the ladder the shortly after he screamed.

Picture for illustrative purposes only