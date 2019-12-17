Elders treated for early Christmas at Olungono

Maria David
CLOSE to 700 elderly people from the Olungono Village and surrounding areas were on Sunday treated to an early Christmas lunch.
The lunch was hosted by the Dr Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun Foundation at the Elikam Namundjebo’s homestead at the village in the Ohangwena Region.
Since 2016, the Foundation has hosted the special Christmas lunch for the large group of elderly people.
Founding President and Father of the Namibian Nation Sam Nujoma, said such an auspicious occasion does not only play an important role in uniting the people, but also promotes the cultural heritage and identity.
“The event brings together our senior citizens and traditional leaders who contributed very much to our national development goals during their active years,” said Nujoma.
According to Nujoma, culture has taught many of the people to respect their parents and the cultural value needs to be passed from one generation to another. Thus, the good gesture from the Namundjebo’s family, to bring the senior citizens together every year, strives to restore the cultural heritage.
He said that he was delighted to join the celebration in the presence of various leaders from Traditional Authorities that were present.
Tomas Iindji who was among the guests narrated the purpose of the event on behalf of Dr Namundjebo-Tilahun Foundation, saying elders are from 60 above, who need assistance, as its also done by the government as part of recognizing them by giving them their monthly bread.
“It is important to assist our elders with what we are able to assist them and to engage them on a level of joyful celebration,” said Iindji.
He noted that the elders are the protector of good fortunes and wonders, for their prayers are always with the youth.
According to him, celebrations of such nature are rare.