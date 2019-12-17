Elders treated for early Christmas at Olungono

Maria David

CLOSE to 700 elderly people from the Olungono Village and surrounding areas were on Sunday treated to an early Christmas lunch.

The lunch was hosted by the Dr Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun Foundation at the Elikam Namundjebo’s homestead at the village in the Ohangwena Region.

Since 2016, the Foundation has hosted the special Christmas lunch for the large group of elderly people.

Founding President and Father of the Namibian Nation Sam Nujoma, said such an auspicious occasion does not only play an important role in uniting the people, but also promotes the cultural heritage and identity.

Photo: Contributed

