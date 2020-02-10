Elderly woman raped, robbed at Okalongo

Staff Reporter

ONE out of three men who targeted an elderly woman for her pension money raped the 67-year-old victim before making off with her monthly earnings.

According to the police, on Friday, 7 February, at around 23:30, at the Olupito village, Okalongo constituency, three unknown suspects entered the victim’s room and demanded her grant money.

It is further alleged that the suspects threatened the victim with a knife and took from her cash in the amount of N$800.

VULNERABLE: Picture for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Contributed

One of the suspects reportedly raped the victim and before fleeing the scene. No arrest and recovery have yet been made. Police investigation continues.

In another case, two men, aged 30 and 34, were arrested after they reportedly gang raped a 15-year-old girl at Vaalkamp blikiesdorp, Maltahöhe, on Sunday between 16:30 and 18:00.

Police further reported that the suspects invited the victim to their house and raped her.

Both suspects were arrested and Police investigation continues.