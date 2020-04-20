Elderly in court for human trafficking

Maria David

A SOUTH African national, 66-year-old Kenneth Karner, today made a brief court appearance at Outapi on charges of human trafficking involving two minor girls.

It is alleged that Karner, who came into the country as a tourist, received two underaged girls – ages 14 and 15 – from their biological parents for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Omusati governor, Erginus Endjala said shortly after arriving in the country, Karner was given a little farm at Ruacana to settle.

Police officers, however, reportedly recently spotted him at a filling station and was questioned him.

During interrogation, his mobile phone and camera in his possession were taken after pornographic content involving the two minors was found.