Education ministry to print materials for the poor

Zorena Jantze

WITH mounting concerns that most Namibian learners will not have access to online learning platforms, the education ministry has announced that it will emulate the distance learning modes of teaching by NamCol by delivering printed modules as well.

Speaking at an update on the resuming of schools via e-learning, the education minister Anna Nghipondoka stated that government is seeking a multimedia way of reaching learners.

“We are enhancing on what we already have. We want to capitalise more on what Namcol has started. Namcol since 2016 came up with the Notemastee initiative, whereby teaching materials are developed by teachers and printed, and in addition all assessment materials are uploaded. We want to expand this Notemaster in this situation,“ Nghipondoka stated.

She added that these teaching materials would be availed to those who cannot access e-learning via learner packages from grade 0 to 12 and that these packages will mostly be focused on primary school learners as they are mostly in rural areas.

NEW LEARNING MODES: Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka. Photo: Contributed

With regard to the financing of these acitivities, Nghipondoka noted that government will utilise funds that are already in the school accounts.

“We need to make sure that we don’t find a principal telling us that there is no money in the school account. Something that is so painful, you send money to the school, and you discovery that there is only N$5 000 at the school. We told our directors to pull these funds to ensure that we provide whatever materials needed by the learners,” Nghipondoka stated.

She further explained that teachers will be expected to physically return to their duties on 6 May should the lockdown not be extended.

Nghipondoka added for now, teachers should remain wherever they may find themselves as travelling for teachers is also restricted under the current nationwide lockdown.

“With more than 30 000 teachers, moving around in the country with the current COVID-19 situation would be inadvisable,” the minister stated.