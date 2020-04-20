Education ministry to print materials for the poor

Zorena Jantze

WITH concerns mounting that most Namibian learners do not have access to online learning platforms, the education ministry has announced that it will emulate the distance learning model NamCol by delivering printed modules as well.

Speaking at an update on the resumption of classes via e-learning, the Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka said that government is seeking a multimedia way of reaching learners.

“We are enhancing on what we already have. We want to capitalise more on what Namcol has started. Namcol since 2016 came up with the Notemastee initiative, whereby teaching materials are developed by teachers and printed, and in addition all assessment materials are uploaded. We want to expand this Notemaster in this situation,“ Nghipondoka stated.

She added that these teaching materials would be availed to those who cannot access e-learning via learner packages from grade 0 to 12 and that these packages will mostly be focused on primary school learners as they are mostly in rural areas.

NEW MODES OF LEARNING: Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka. – Photo: Contributed

With regard to the financing of these acitivities, Nghipondoka noted that government will utilise funds that are already in the school accounts.

“We need to make sure that we don’t find a principal telling us that there is no money in the school account. Something that is so painful, you send money to the school, and you discover that there is only N$5 000 at the school. We told our directors to pull these funds to ensure that we provide whatever materials needed by the learners,” Nghipondoka stated.

She further explained that teachers will be expected to physically return to their duties on 6 May should the lockdown not be extended.