Education ministry owes City millions 

Eba Kandovazu

THE Ministry of Education owes the Windhoek municipality a N$55 million utility bill that has been more than six months in arrears.

This was confirmed by City of Windhoek (CoW) Spokesperson Lydia Amutenya, who has said that to date, there has been no response from the ministry regarding the issue. This, she added, prompted the municipality to disconnect some services of accounts in arrears.

“This is a continuous process undertaken by the City to try and recover debts owed in services consumed by its clients. For the City to sustainably continue to render unhindered services, consumers should pay for the services rendered to them and if not, we have to follow our procedures which included disconnection of services as an extreme measure to be able to collect what is due to the City,” Amutenya said.

Pictured: CoW Spokesperson Lydia Amutenya. Photo: Contributed

A total of 11 schools have been disconnected from water and electricity, according to Education Ministry Spokesperson Absalom Absalom.

“In some instances, only water was disconnected and in others, only electricity was disconnected. In the third instance, water and electricity supply was disconnected. The ministry will make N$18 million payments between today and tomorrow towards CoW. The Khomas Regional council, like the rest of institutions within the country, face a major budgetary downward revision which impacts its operations. Learners and teachers in hostels were adversely affected. Similarly, the disconnection of water to schools affects health and hygiene in ablution facilities. Suspension of electricity affects cold storage in hostels, study time during the evenings and so forth,” Absalom maintained.