Education day celebrated in Kavango West

Maria David

WITHOUT inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong opportunities for all, countries will not succeed in achieving gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children, youth and adults behind.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 24 January as International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education for peace and development.

The 2020 celebration will position education and the learning it enables as humanity’s greatest renewable resource and reaffirm the role of education as a fundamental right, a public good and an enabler of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

