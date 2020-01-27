Education day celebrated in Kavango West

Maria David
WITHOUT inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong opportunities for all, countries will not succeed in achieving gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children, youth and adults behind.
According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 24 January as International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education for peace and development.
The 2020 celebration will position education and the learning it enables as humanity’s greatest renewable resource and reaffirm the role of education as a fundamental right, a public good and an enabler of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
As a result, the Himarwa Iithete Senior Secondary School in the Kavango West Region celebrated International Education Day in style with the aim of teaching learners the importance of protecting the environment under the theme “learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace.”
Speaking to Informanté, Hafeni Shekupakela, a teacher at the school said, they divided the learners into different groups where some had to demonstrate how learning impacts on their lives, while the others gain knowledge on how to co-habit with the nurture of nature.
“The other group demonstrated in forms of drama or artistic expression to educate others how learning brings about peace and prosperity,” said Shekupakela.
Shekupakela noted that activities were carried out by the group of learners with the notion of how learning impacts people’s mind to bring about change to the planet looking at environmental issues, protection and sustainability of the remaining resources.