ECN prepares for by-elections

Niël Terblanché

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) is currently busy with the preparation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM’s) for the Regional Council by- elections for the Gobabis, Khomasdal, Keetmanshoop Urban and Walvisbay Urban Constituencies which will take place on 15 January 2020.

The preparation of the EVM’s entails the setting of the candidates while political parties and the Namibian Police keep a close eye on the process.

The training of polling officials for the by elections will commence on Thursday 9th January and will last until 13 January 2020.

In a statement the ECN said that the by-elections were necessitated by the resignation of the sitting councillors on 18 October 2019 in compliance with section 77 (4) of the Electoral Act, No. 5 of 2014 and Article 46 and 47 of the Namibian Constitution in order to qualify to be nominated as candidates on the list of candidates for the members of the National Assembly.

Photo: Contributed