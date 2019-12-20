ECN IT expert Louw granted bail

Zorena Jantze

THE Electoral Commission of Namibia’s (ECN) Information Technology expert, Milton Shaanika Louw has been granted bail of N$4000 in the Windhoek Magistrate court today.

Louw is charged with the theft of five laptops to the value of N$31 000 from his employer, Theo Mujoro or alternatively the (ECN) and selling them to Cash Converters.

Louw appeared before magistrate Ivan Gawanab while the state was represented by prosecutor Rowan van Wyk. The accused Louw stated that he will seek legal counsel and was granted bail on the grounds that he will not leave Windhoek without informing the Investigating Officer of the case.

The disgraced ECN employee admitted to taking the laptops, however denied wanting to sell them. Louw however in a media interview with a radio station earlier this week stated that someone had tempered with the Election results and was trying to steal president Hage Geingob’s votes to force a rerun.

OUT ON BAIL: Electoral Commission of Namibia’s IT expert Milton Shaanika Louw. Photo: Contributed