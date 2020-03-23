Ebson Uanguta to lead BoN as Deputy Governor

Business Reporter

IN his capacity as the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Namibian (BoN), Ebson Uanguta, has been tasked to perform Executive responsibilities at the central bank in conjunction with the board of the Bank.

This follows in the wake of President Hage Geingob appointing former governor Iipumbu Shiimi as Minister of Finance.

Shiimi served as the governor of the central bank for the last 10 years.

Head of Communications at BoN, Kazembire Zemburuka, stated that during this transitional period at the Bank, Uanguta, who until most recently served as Acting Commissioner of NAMRA, is performing executive responsibilities in conjunction with the Board of the Bank and will be supported by the senior management team.

He further stated that Stakeholders should be reminded that there is a laid-down procedure for the appointment of a substantive governor.

Zemburuka stated that the Bank expects the relevant structures to commence with the appointment process at the appropriate time.

“The Bank wishes to take this opportunity to thank Shiimi for his stewardship, and exemplary leadership for the past 10 years at the helm of the Bank. Shiimi acquitted himself well in the role and shall continue to serve Namibia with the utmost dedication,” Zemburuka concluded.