Earthquake rattles area north of Kamanjab

Niël Terblanché
THE Geological Survey of Namibia confirmed that an earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter Scale shook an area to the north of Kamanjab shortly after daybreak on Thursday morning.
In a statement issued by the Deputy Executive Director of the Geological Survey of Namibia, Gloria Simubali said the tremor occurred 23 kilometres north of the small town in the Kunene Region. Simubali said the event occurred at around 06:45.
“The event was recorded on five seismic stations of the Namibia Seismology Network. Stations at Windhoek, Kamanjab, Opuwo, Gobabis and Karibib registered the event. The earthquake was shallow at a depth of less than 10 kilometres.”
The deputy Executive Director said people should take precautionary measures when they feel or detect an earthquake.
She said people who find themselves indoors should leave the building or structure when possible or stand near doorframes or find refuge under a table if they are unable to go outside.
People that are already outdoors should find a clear spot well clear of buildings, trees or power lines.
People should stay and face away from windows and be aware and watch out for falling objects.