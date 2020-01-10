Earthquake rattles area north of Kamanjab

Niël Terblanché

THE Geological Survey of Namibia confirmed that an earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter Scale shook an area to the north of Kamanjab shortly after daybreak on Thursday morning.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Executive Director of the Geological Survey of Namibia, Gloria Simubali said the tremor occurred 23 kilometres north of the small town in the Kunene Region. Simubali said the event occurred at around 06:45.

“The event was recorded on five seismic stations of the Namibia Seismology Network. Stations at Windhoek, Kamanjab, Opuwo, Gobabis and Karibib registered the event. The earthquake was shallow at a depth of less than 10 kilometres.”