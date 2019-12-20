Du Pont granted bail

Zorena Jantze

WARREN Pieter Du Pont, the 45-year-old man accused of raping a three-year-old girl has been granted bail of N$10 000 after he approached the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court with a formal bail application.

Du Pont stands accused of one count of rape in that he allegedly had sexual intercourse with the little girl some time during November 2019.

Pictured: Warren Pieter Du Pont. Photo: Contributed