Du Pont granted bail

Zorena Jantze
WARREN Pieter Du Pont, the 45-year-old man accused of raping a three-year-old girl has been granted bail of N$10 000 after he approached the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court with a formal bail application.
Du Pont stands accused of one count of rape in that he allegedly had sexual intercourse with the little girl some time during November 2019.
The accused person was arrested on 2 December and has been in custody since. He started with a formal bail application to the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court last Friday.
Before setting the accused person free on bail, the Magistrate Jolla Gawanab postponed the matter to 24 February 2020.