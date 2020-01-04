Drug mules arrested at prison gates

Niël Terblanché

TWO young men, who attempted to smuggle illicit drugs into the Windhoek Central Prison, were apprehended while inside the gates of the facility and are now facing lengthy prison terms themselves.

The acting regional commander of the Namibian Police in the Khomas Region, Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas, confirmed the arrest of the two drug mules over the past week.

“The first suspect was caught last week while attempting to deliver a large amount of crack cocaine that was hidden inside a shampoo bottle to a prisoner he claimed to be visiting. The second suspect was caught with a mix of drugs hidden inside oranges,” Deputy Commissioner Agas said.

Video: Two drug mules that were caught in possession of illicit drugs while attempting to smuggle the contraband to prisoners inside. – Footage: Courtesy of the Namibian Police