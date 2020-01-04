Drug mules arrested at prison gates

Niël Terblanché
TWO young men, who attempted to smuggle illicit drugs into the Windhoek Central Prison, were apprehended while inside the gates of the facility and are now facing lengthy prison terms themselves.
The acting regional commander of the Namibian Police in the Khomas Region, Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas, confirmed the arrest of the two drug mules over the past week.
“The first suspect was caught last week while attempting to deliver a large amount of crack cocaine that was hidden inside a shampoo bottle to a prisoner he claimed to be visiting. The second suspect was caught with a mix of drugs hidden inside oranges,” Deputy Commissioner Agas said.
He stated that the officers of the correctional services became wise to the methods used by the drug mules to smuggle the illicit drugs into the prison.
“The correctional service officers found the contraband in the possession of the two suspects and detained the suspects in their offices before calling the Namibian Police to arrest and charge them.”
According to Deputy Commissioner Agas the suspect that was caught in possession of the large amount of crack has already appeared in the magistrate’s court on charges of possession and dealing in illicit drugs. He indicated that the second suspect was taken into custody earlier on Friday and will make his first appearance in court next week.
He said that both cases are under special investigation and that more arrests in this regard can be expected soon.