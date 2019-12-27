Drug dealing woman arrested in Oshakati

Maria David

A 24-year-old woman, was arrested after she was caught red handed with more than N$7 000 worth of illicit drugs and smuggled cigarettes in her possession.

Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division, confirmed the arrest to Informanté and said the woman was arrested around 11:44 on Monday at a block of flats behind the Uukumwe Bottle Store in the Oneshila location of Oshakati East.

Picture for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Contributed