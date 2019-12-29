Drought has killed more than 88 000 livestock

Maria David

FARMERS across the country continued to lose more livestock as a result of ongoing devastating drought.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Agriculture Water and Forestry, in its Agricultural Inputs and Household Food Security Situation report.

So far, roughly 88 219 farm animals died as a result of the drought between October 2018 and September 2019.

Meanwhile, grazing condition has not yet improved and the situation was exacerbated by the delayed rainfall season.

The situation is more severe in the southern regions of the country where poor to no rainfall was reported since the beginning of the season.

Photo: Contributed