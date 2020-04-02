Driver lands in water canal

Placido Hilukilwa

MEMBERS of the community jumped in to rescue the driver of a vehicle that ended up in the water canal between Oshakati and Oshikuku during Wednesday night.

The unidentified man, said to be a health professional based at the Oshakati intermediate hospital, spent the better part of the night sitting on top of his vehicle that left the road and landed in the water canal between the two northern towns.

He was reportedly driving from Oshikuku in the Omusati region when he lost control over the bakkie. The police could not provide any information about the incident.

Members of the community assisted the driver move out of the canal and the vehicle was eventually pulled out.