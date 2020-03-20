Donation boosts MoHSS

Staff Reporter

NAMIBIA’S ability to combat the spread of the deadly COVID-19 was augmented once more by a donation of crucial medical equipment from the United States of America.

Lisa Johnson, the USA’s Ambassador to Namibia officiated at the donation of three ambulances, hospital beds, and other medical equipment to the Ministry of Health and Social Services to help the country in the fight against COVID-19.

Ambassador Johnson joined Health Ministry Executive Director Ben Nangombe as the ambulances and equipment were offloaded from shipping containers at the Ministry. The Ministry intends to use this donation to support MOHSS isolation facilities where the Ministry feels the need is greatest.

MORE HELP: The U.S. Ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, and the Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ben Nangombe, bump elbows at the handover of three ambulances and medical equipment to assist with the response to COVID-19. – Photo: Courtesy of the U.S. Embassy