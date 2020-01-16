Doctor who beheaded baby during childbirth cleared

Zorena Jantze

INVESTIGATIONS into the neonatal death at Windhoek Central Hospital early last month involving the decapitation of a baby during birth have found the medical personnel innocent.

The 24-year-old mother, shortly after the birth of her baby on 5 December 2019, informed the media that her baby’s head was ripped from the body, allegedly by a doctor who was attending to her during birth.

In a statement issued today, however, the Minister of Health Dr Kalumbi Shangula stated that following the incident, the ministry commissioned an investigation and the attending physician was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

He adds the doctor has since been reinstated as the results indicate that the medical personnel did not act in any culpable manner.

“For ethical reasons, I will not share with the public the details of the post-mortem results. Suffice to state that the baby was having multiple congenital deformities that are not compatible with life and was not viable at the time of delivery. The ministry has stood with the family during this trying time by providing counselling and other support,” Dr Shangula said.