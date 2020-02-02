Disembowelled body discovered in Windhoek

Niël Terblanché
THE driver of a dark coloured double cab bakkie might hold the key to the mystery of a disembowelled body of a yet unidentified man that was discovered in the street near the premises of Rupping Body Works in Suiderhof on Saturday evening.
In this regard the Namibian Police has requested the public to assist in shedding more light on the violent murder.
According to the incident report provided by NamPol’s Public Relations Division, a person walking down Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Street saw the man’s bloody body laying in the street at about 19:30.
“The passerby believed the victim was still alive and alerted the Namibian Police and the Emergency Services to the discovery of the man on the pavement.”
A dark coloured double cab bakkie was observed fleeing the scene of the murder shortly before the body was discovered. Some of the officials attending the scene discovered a blood trail from where the body was discovered to where the bakkie was parked.
According to the incident report the victim is believed to be from Rehoboth and that he was regularly seen in the company of homeless people that lives under a nearby bridge.
The Namibian Police appealed to anyone with information about the incident or any person who might have observed what might have led to the death of the man to come forth and report such information at the Windhoek Central Police Station.