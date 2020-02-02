Disembowelled body discovered in Windhoek

Niël Terblanché

THE driver of a dark coloured double cab bakkie might hold the key to the mystery of a disembowelled body of a yet unidentified man that was discovered in the street near the premises of Rupping Body Works in Suiderhof on Saturday evening.

In this regard the Namibian Police has requested the public to assist in shedding more light on the violent murder.

According to the incident report provided by NamPol’s Public Relations Division, a person walking down Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Street saw the man’s bloody body laying in the street at about 19:30.

Pictured: Officers from the Police Mortuary in Windhoek had to remove the disembowelled body of a man that was discovered in Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Street on Saturday evening. – Photo: Contributed