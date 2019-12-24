Deputy Police Minister ordered to pay bail

Staff Reporter
MORE than a week after being arrested Daniel Kashikola, the Deputy Minister of Safety and Security, made his first appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court on a charge of drunken driving.
The deputy minister’s arrest was shrouded in some controversy after information surfaced that he was set free from custody at one of Windhoek’s police stations without paying the new N$8 000 bail amount and that he avoided appearing in court at the beginning of last week. It was further reported that Deputy Minister Kashikola was allowed to travel to Egypt after he was set free from custody on a warning.
At the time Kashikola’s arrest the Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga, confirmed that the police minster was taken into custody after he crashed his official government vehicle, a black Mercedes into another car.
More than a week after the incident Deputy Minister Kashikola has returned to Namibia and made his first appearance on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court.
Before the presiding magistrate postponed the matter to 1 April 2020 for further investigation, the deputy police minister was ordered to pay bail in the amount of N$8 000.