Deputy Police Minister ordered to pay bail

Staff Reporter

MORE than a week after being arrested Daniel Kashikola, the Deputy Minister of Safety and Security, made his first appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court on a charge of drunken driving.

The deputy minister’s arrest was shrouded in some controversy after information surfaced that he was set free from custody at one of Windhoek’s police stations without paying the new N$8 000 bail amount and that he avoided appearing in court at the beginning of last week. It was further reported that Deputy Minister Kashikola was allowed to travel to Egypt after he was set free from custody on a warning.

Pictured: The Deputy Minister of Safety and Security, Daniel Kashikola. Photo: Contributed