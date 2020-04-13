Decrease in violent crimes reported

Placido Hilukilwa

THERE was a significant drop in cases of violent crime and road accidents reported to the Namibian police in the Omusati Region ever since the proclamation of the state of emergency and the prohibition of the sale of alcoholic beverages.

Regional police spokesperson, Inspector Lineekela Shikongo, said that it is now clear that alcohol abuse was the main cause of road accidents and violent crimes such as common assault, assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm, murder or attempted murder and gender-based violence.

Shikongo said that the police have suspected all along that alcohol was a major contributing factor to violent crimes and road accidents.

NO PROBLEM: Prohibition on the sale of alcohol under the State of Emergency has led to a decrease in violent crime. – Photo: Contributed

“Now we know for sure because incidents of violent crime and motor accidents have dropped significantly ever since the current general lockdown was declared and the sale of liquor was prohibited,” said Shikongo.

He was not able to provide specific statistics because he is currently spending time not in his office but in the field where he is accompanying patrols during the enforcement of the State of Emergency regulations.

Shikongo’s counterpart in the Ohangwena Region, Warrant Officer Abner Kaume Itumba, said: “It is clear that alcohol is a major problem in our society. There was a significant decrease in incidents of violent crime even since the lockdown was declared. With only a few exceptions, violent crime always occur in the afternoon and evenings after people have consumed alcohol.”