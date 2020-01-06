Decomposed body discovered in water pond

Maria David
THE partly decomposed body of a man that was floating in a water pond was discovered by a 12-year-old boy near a residential area of Oshakati East on Sunday.
Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of the Namibia Police’s Community Affairs Division told Informanté that the mortal remains of the deceased person is yet to be identified.
“The partly decomposed body of unknown man was found floating in the pond, near the Evululuko Location Oshakati East by a 12 years old boy,” said Aiyambo.
According to Inspector Aiyambo, it is suspected that the body has been in the water for about five days.
“The cause of death is still unknown and he is not yet identified. The deceased person is suspected to be about 30-years-old,” he noted.
Inspector Aiyambo said an inquest has been launched into the unnatural death and added that an autopsy will have to be completed to determine what the actual cause of death of the unidentified man was.