Decomposed body discovered in water pond

Maria David

THE partly decomposed body of a man that was floating in a water pond was discovered by a 12-year-old boy near a residential area of Oshakati East on Sunday.

Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of the Namibia Police’s Community Affairs Division told Informanté that the mortal remains of the deceased person is yet to be identified.

“The partly decomposed body of unknown man was found floating in the pond, near the Evululuko Location Oshakati East by a 12 years old boy,” said Aiyambo.

Photo for illustrative purposes only