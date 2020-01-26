Deadly Coronavirus spreading rapidly

Staff Reporter

THE Ministry of Health and Social Services is yet to inform Namibians what its response plan to the rapidly spreading Coronavirus would be while scientists at the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis in the United Kingdom warned that it may no longer be possible to contain the deadly virus.

According to the latest international media reports the virus has killed at least 41 people in the city of Wuhan where it was first discovered during December. It is estimated that 1 400 more people have been infected with the virus.

According to the BBC there 1 372 confirmed cases across China. Most of the infected people are reportedly concentrated in the provinces closest to Hubei in which the city of Wuhan is situated.

But the virus has already spread abroad with only a small number of people which at this stage is currently only affecting a small number of patients.

Photo: Contributed

Photo: Contributed

Photo: Contributed

Photo: Contributed

Photo: Contributed