Dead babies discovered on rubbish dump

Niël Terblanché

PEOPLE scavenging for food on the municipal dumpsite of Walvis Bay discovered the remains of two dead babies amongst the rubbish.

According to Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the Erongo Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, the remains of the first baby was discovered on Monday while another was discovered on Wednesday.

“On Monday a member of the public found the foetus of a boy that is suspected to have been aborted at about 28 weeks into term while the body of a little baby girl that was carried full term was discovered on Wednesday,” he said in an incident report.

