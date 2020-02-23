Niël Terblanché
MOTORISTS travelling between Windhoek and Okahandja have to take extreme caution as a cloudburst has flooded the road surface and created dangerous driving conditions.
One motorist, who drove on the B1 Road while the heavy down pour occurred, said that the visibility is extremely bad. He also said that motorists should be cautious of large pool of water that formed on the road surface.
“The pools can cause drivers to lose control over their vehicles. Even at 40 kilometres per hour the car I was driving was almost of the road because of the massive amount of water on the surface. People should be very careful especially because it is getting dark.”
In the meantime the road between Aaroab and Keetmanshoop is still closed for traffic because of seer flooding and damage to the road in places.