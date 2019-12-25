Crisis averted with Christmas elephant

Niël Terblanché

THE very rare and unique visit to Swakopmund by a young elephant bull on Christmas Eve caused a huge stir at the coast as hundreds of people flocked to the spot where the animal was first seen by motorists.

The desert adapted elephant was seen only a few hundred metres from the spot at Mile 4 where another rare animal made an appearance a little more than two years ago. The appearance of a Bryde’s whale on the beach had marine scientists from all over the world very excited because it was the first time that a complete skeleton of the animal could be preserved for further study.

It is believed that the elephant became disorientated because of hunger and thirst after it was spotted west of Omaruru over the weekend. It wandered all the way to Swakopmund and to within a few hundred metres of the Mile 4 residential area.

The huge crowd of people that formed next to the road between Swakopmund and Henties Bay had to be controlled by police and traffic officials to avoid them aggravating the already disorientated elephant.

Footage: Niël Terblanché