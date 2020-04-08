Criminals vandalise Zambezi power lines

Staff Reporter

NAMPOWER recently experienced two vandalism incidents on its Zambezi line that in turn affected operators such as MTC and Telecom Namibia.

The expensive damage to the Zambezi Link 350kV HVDC line, which has affected the telecommunication services that NamPower supplies to various clients, is a result of the reduced security of electricity supply.

The line forms an integrated part of NamPower’s infrastructure aimed at ensuring security of supply.

NamPower offers spare fibre capacity on its network such as the HVDC line to licensed telecommunication service providers.

NamPower spokesperson, Tangeni Kambangula, noted apart from Telecom Namibia and MTC, the outage also affected the International WACS that is channelled through this fibre optic network.

Pictured: Vandalised optical ground wire (OPGW) conductor. Photo: Contributed

He stated that it took NamPower a couple of days to repair the damage at a cost of approximately N$200,000.

“NamPower would like to emphasise to the public that most of the components of its infrastructure have no value in the market. The public is reminded that the infrastructure is critical to the operations and management of the national power system and by extension the provision of services to the Namibian nation and Region,” Kambangula said.





He further warned the perpetrators of the detrimental effects that their actions might have, such as electrocution and serious injuries when falling from extreme heights.

“NamPower is therefore appealing to the nation to jealously guard the infrastructure at all times, as vandalism thereof affects security of electricity supply and the interruption of much needed services, depriving citizens of essential services and resulting in unplanned outages and expenses. NamPower would like to further encourage the members of the public to be vigilant and to speak out against vandalism of national infrastructure, and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station,” Kambangula concluded.