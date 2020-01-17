Cricket Namibia receives generous sponsorship

Staff Reporter

LUCK is on Cricket Namibia’s side as the team received sponsorship in the form of two bakkies from Pupkewitz Toyota.

The bakkies will be used by Cricket Namibia for over a year, with an alternative of extending for an additional 12 months as part of the agreement. One of the vehicles, a double cab, will be used by Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller, while the single cab bakkie will be utilised for logistics of the cricket body.

Anton Westraadt, dealer principal of Pupkewitz Toyota, urged the Namibia Cricket team to “Make us proud”.