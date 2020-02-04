Crews left high and dry

Niël Terblanché

A FEELING of anger and betrayal once again gripped the fishermen of Walvis Bay after the Namibian crew compliment of two fishing vessels were left high and dry while their ships left port under a cloud of controversy.

One of the two super trawlers, the Saga, belongs to subsidiaries of the Icelandic fishing and seafood company Samerji. The Saga sailed from the fishing harbour on Wednesday evening and is rumoured to be on her way to Las Palmas for repairs.

On Sunday the crew members from the harbour town were notified to remove their personal belongings from the Geysir on short notice. The Geysir, a Venezuelan owned ship, sailed from the harbour on Sunday evening with more than 30 Namibian crew members on board and is reportedly heading for the fishing grounds off of Mauritania.

Both vessels are under the control of Saga Seafood Namibia. The Saga worked directly for Saga Seafood while the company was able acquire quotas and the Geysir worked in Namibian waters on a seasonal rotation.

Pictured: NAFAU regional organiser, Johannes Shayuka addressing disgruntled seagoing workers after the vessels they were supposed to work on, sailed away from Namibian waters under a cloud of controversy. – Photo: Niël Terblanché