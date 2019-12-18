Crash claims two lives

Niël Terblanché

TWO people died and three more were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in was involved in a head-on crash with heavy transport truck on Tuesday evening.

According to the incident report provided by the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region, the fatal crash occurred about 19:30 on the B2 Road approximately 50 kilometres outside Usakos on the way to Arandis.

Pictured: The heavily damaged wreck of the Toyota Conquest being removed by emergency services. The truck also sustained some damage. – Photos: Contributed

Pictured: The heavily damaged wreck of the Toyota Conquest being removed by emergency services. The truck also sustained some damage. – Photos: Contributed