Crash claims two lives

Niël Terblanché
TWO people died and three more were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in was involved in a head-on crash with heavy transport truck on Tuesday evening.
According to the incident report provided by the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region, the fatal crash occurred about 19:30 on the B2 Road approximately 50 kilometres outside Usakos on the way to Arandis.
“It is alleged that the driver of a beige Toyota Conquest with a Windhoek registration number was travelling from Usakos towards Arandis when he lost control over his vehicle and crashed straight into an on-coming truck.”
The driver and another occupant of the Conquest were killed instantly while three other occupants of the car sustained serious injuries.
The truck driver was alone in his vehicle and did not sustain any injuries.
The injured people were stabilised on the scene of the crash and taken to hospital for further medical care.