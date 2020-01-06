Crash claims two lives

Niël Terblanché
TWO people died instantly and three more were injured when the car the ware travelling in between Otavi and Otjiwarongo left the road and overturned.
It is alleged that the driver lost control over the vehicle causing it to roll several times about 15 kilometres north of Otjiwarongo. The accident occurred at about 14:26.
The driver and two of his passengers survived while to other occupants died on the scene of the crash.
The injured persons were taken to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital for emergency medical treatment. The deceased persons are two men aged 49 and 33.
Later on Sunday afternoon four vehicles were involved in a pile up crash on the same road.
The second accident occurred later on Sunday afternoon about 60 kilometres south of Otavi.
In this case none of the occupants of the four vehicles that were all travelling in the direction of Windhoek were seriously injured.