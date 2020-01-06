Crash claims two lives

Niël Terblanché

TWO people died instantly and three more were injured when the car the ware travelling in between Otavi and Otjiwarongo left the road and overturned.

It is alleged that the driver lost control over the vehicle causing it to roll several times about 15 kilometres north of Otjiwarongo. The accident occurred at about 14:26.

The driver and two of his passengers survived while to other occupants died on the scene of the crash.

Photos: Contributed

