Crash claims one

Niël Terblanché
The 20-year-old Ruth Joao died instantly when the Toyota Fortuner in which she was a passenger overturned on the Trans Caprivi Highway on Family Day.
According to the incident report provided by the Public Relations Division of the Namibian Police motor vehicle accident occurred on Thursday at about 11:00 in the vicinity of the Mukuvi Village in the Kavango East Region.
The driver and five other occupants of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and all were transported to the Nyanga State Hospital where they were admitted in a critical condition.
The actual cause of the motor vehicle accident is not yet known.