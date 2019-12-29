Crash claims one

Niël Terblanché

The 20-year-old Ruth Joao died instantly when the Toyota Fortuner in which she was a passenger overturned on the Trans Caprivi Highway on Family Day.

According to the incident report provided by the Public Relations Division of the Namibian Police motor vehicle accident occurred on Thursday at about 11:00 in the vicinity of the Mukuvi Village in the Kavango East Region.

Pictured: The wreck of the Toyota Fortuner after a crash that claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman. – Photo: Contributed