Crash at Otjiwarongo claims third victim

Niel Tërblanché

A THIRD person lost his life as a result of the motor vehicle accident that occurred on Sunday afternoon about 15 kilometres outside Otjiwarongo on the way to Otavi.

According to the incident report provided by the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division, two men aged 32 and 49 died on the scene of the accident while 44-year-old man succumbed to injuries shortly after arriving at the Otjiwarongo State Hospital.

A fourth person, a 43-yearold woman, was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

According to the incident report one of the vehicle’s front tyres burst causing the driver to losses control and resulting in the Volkswagen Polo rolling several times next to the road.

The names of the deceased persons could not be made public yet because their families have not all been informed of their deaths.

Later on the on Sunday afternoon Lesley Cornelius Strauss, the driver of white Nissan bakkie travelling on the gravel road between Marienhof and Rehoboth, lost his life after the vehicle overturned.

It is alleged that Strauss lost control over the vehicle which caused it to overturn.

To other occupants of the bakkie sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to a hospital in Rehoboth for emergency medical treatment.