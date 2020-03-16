CRAN enables emergency toll-free numbers for COVID-1

Staff Reporter



THE Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN), in consultation with telecommunications service licensees, has approved two toll-free emergency numbers for the reporting of COVID-19 related incidences.

The emergency toll-free numbers are 0800 100 100 and 911.

The number 0800 100 100 is linked to the Telecom Namibia Limited network and managed at the premises of the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The number 911 is linked to the Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) network and will be routed to any emergency facility in the country.



EMERGENCY: Picture for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Contributed

These emergency toll-free numbers are active on all cellphone networks in Namibia and are free of charge for the responsible use of ICT consumers within the borders Namibia.

CRAN further directed telecommunications service licensees to route these toll-free emergency numbers to their terminating points without a charge to the consumers.

In the instances that calls are routed via a second or subsequent network, no interconnection charges may be payable between telecommunications service licensees.

CRAN has urged members of the public not to abuse the numbers as they serve as a national emergency communication tool for the effective monitoring and management of COVID-19.