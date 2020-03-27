CoW to stop bus service

Staff Reporter

THE City of Windhoek (CoW) has suspended the use of its City buses until 16 April 2020.

This was done despite domestic workers, who mostly make use of the buses to get to work and back, being listed as essential services during the lockdown in the Khomas and Erongo regions.

CoW spokesperson, Lydia Amutenya, said the clients, particularly those who make use of the municipal bus service must find other means of transportation.

The buses will stop operating from Saturday, 28 March 2020.