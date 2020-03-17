CoW takes information to informal settlements

Marthina Mutanga

THE City of Windhoek (CoW) has dispatched teams to informal settlements as part of a campaign to educated those who can’t otherwise access important information on communicable disease, including the coronavirus.

Lion Kahimise, Environmental Health Practitioner at CoW, said they will be having the information sharing sessions in areas such as Mix, Groot Aub, Herero mall and all the formal markets in the City.

The sessions are a collaborative approach that includes Disaster Risk Management, Health, Environment and Climate change.

INFORMATION IS KEY: Havana residents were taught how to how to wash their hands. Photo: Contributed

A team from the department of Economic Development and Community Services on Friday spent time in Havana sharing information with communities on communicable diseases.

Kahimise further noted that the health topics ranges from Hepatitis E, HIV/AIDS coronavirus, Congo Fever and others.

They also provided sanitiser and soap during the engagements.