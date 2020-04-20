COVID-19 hampers City Police community policing

Eba Kandovazu

THE impact of the global coronavirus pandemic has not only affected the daily operations of business owners, schools and churches, but is also affecting the Windhoek City Police’s engagements such as community policing.

Sergeant Katrina Nomboga of City police today said that engagements with the public have been reduced to Whatsapp groups, daily patrols and assistance from the various neighbourhood watch organisations throughout the city as opposed to previous gatherings and meetings in conducting the dissemination of information on crime awareness with members of the public.

Nomboga was speaking at the National COVID-19 Communication Centre when she said that the violation of movement regulations under the State of Emergency have been on the rise throughout the city, with people lying about their reasons for being out on the streets.

LAW ENFORCEMENT: City Police Sergeant Katrina Nomboga. – Photo: Eba Kandovazu

“A very worrying trend is that people have now resorted to carrying an empty bottle of medicine, claiming that they are going to get medication from pharmacies. We know it is frustrating to be confined to one space but people should understand the seriousness of the virus. People contravening the regulations will face the law. If only people voluntarily comply, it would be easier for everyone,” Nomboga said.

She also added that taxi drivers are only allowed to transport three people at a time and that taxi drivers aren’t allowed to wait for customers at the taxi ranks.

Instead, Nomboga said, taxi drivers should only be able to move upon request and receiving a call from people who are leaving their homes to access essential goods and services.

“We see it as critical that individuals in communities are educated and that they themselves are involved. Community policing involves relations between the police and a wide range of community clusters. COVID-19 is no exception and we are therefore still using the concept of community policing to empower people in terms of information sharing. Our aim is also to influence voluntary compliance to the law,” Nomboga maintained.