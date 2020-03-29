COVID-19 communication failure

Staff Reporter

A MASSIVE failure of official government communication on Saturday evening has thrown the COVID-19 statistics and the Namibian national response in disarray, with infighting and a ministerial turf war ripping through a high-level response team set up by the President, Hage Geingob.

The biggest casualty of the communication failure is the health of fearful and panicking Namibians who are in lockdown with police and defence force patrols enforcing isolation and social distancing.

Ministers are now locked in a COVID-19 response meeting and the expectation is that the communication failure will be on the agenda to discuss a so-called leaked press release from the Ministry of Health and Social Services, not only confirming three more cases, but also reassuring Namibians that the latest confirmed cases were travel related and not person-to-person contacts.

It is expected that the strategy of censure and transparency will come into the spotlight as “fake news” while Namibians are now confronted by information turf wars in a newly appointed cabinet and a ministry of information that is already controversial with statements comparing COVID-19 with HIV/AIDS.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, made a Sunday breakfast U-turn after the press statement was released on various platforms, after 21h00 on Saturday, but by 23h00 denied knowledge of any cases.

At 22h20, the Executive Secretary, Ben Nangombe, tersely reacted via WhatsApp that his ministry did not “issue” such a statement as the one that was released.

In an attempt on various platforms and an effort of damage control that united media practitioners, the Health Ministry made matters worse with spokespersons claiming that they found the 11th suspect on a farm near Omaruru, but were actually looking for the doctor who treated the patient.

The obvious break in the chain of COVID-19 protocols was not explained and media practitioners were informed that the COVID-19 spokesperson and Presidential Advisor, Dr. Bernhard Haufiku, was no longer allowed to speak to the media.

The shocking turnaround came after he last week managed to calm passengers at Hosea Hutako International Airport.

He also visited the South before addressing the media at a State House News Conference where Dr. Geingob made a point to remind journalists that the Minister will be the “only” contact for information effectively closing various channels in the information chain that are important for Namibians who are facing a pandemic of historic proportions.

It will be the second time that the respected medical doctor, former minister and presidential advisor, finds himself on a collision course with his political appointed colleagues.

In what is described as a political turf war, medical practitioners warn that there might be more than 11 COVID-19 cases as the Pathological Institute of Namibia has cranked up their testing capacity.

The tests are, however, sent to South Africa, which is also facing an overload for final testing before a COVID-19 test can be regarded as positive.