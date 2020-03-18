COVID-19 causes panic at Emona hostel

Eba Kandovazu

PANIC and mayhem were the order of day at the University of Namibia’s Emona residential area after scenes of an ambulance and emergency officials were observed rushing into the hostel to assist a student who had suffered an asthma attack yesterday evening.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Student Representative Council (SRC), through the External affairs Lucia Ndishishi, has since issued a statement calling for calm.

FALSE ALARM: Emona hostel. Contributed

Students have also been urged to refrain from spreading rumours of the Covid-19 as it causes unnecessary panic.

“We are aware of the ambulance appearances at the residence this evening. After due consultation, we have confirmed that it was a resident that had an asthma attack. We urge students not to panic in the face of ambulances. The SRC will keep you well updated on any new information as we receive it,” Ndishishi said yesterday.