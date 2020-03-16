Courts closed amidst coronavirus

Eba Kandovazu

NAMIBIA’S higher and lower courts have been closed off to the public this morning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Judiciary spokesperson, Ockert Jansen, in a statement this morning said that the magistrate courts countrywide will be closed from 08h00 to 14h00.

Notices have been put up for the public to read.

These measures, he said, have been put in place to ensure that all necessary steps are taken amid the confirmation of the two positive COVID-19 cases.

TEMPORARY CLOSURE: Courts have been temporarily closed off to the public. Photo: Contributed

“Arrangements have been made with the Namibia Correctional Service and the Namibian Police that all accused persons that were scheduled to appear this morning remain at their respective correctional facilities or holding cells until 14h00 today,” he said.

At the Northern and Windhoek main division high court, all cases have been stood down until 15h00 this afternoon.

All mediations for the period of 16 March to 27 March have also been cancelled.

Further to this, all taxations from this period have also been postponed to a date thereafter.

Meanwhile, an internal memo from the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and the High Court indicated that the Judge President, Petrus Damaseb, will issue a statement on the way forward before 15h00.

Damaseb has in the meantime directed that a Judiciary staff meeting be scheduled at 16h00 on the way forward.