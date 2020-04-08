Councillor caught red-handed

Maria David

ENGELA Constituency Councillor, Jason Ndakunda, faces a reckless and negligent driving charge after he crashed his Toyota double cab bakkie into the back of another vehicle at Oshikango on Monday.

Bystanders who witnessed the crash accused Ndakunda of driving under the influence of alcohol, while people are supposed to be staying at home and the sale of alcohol at all liquor outlets is prohibited under the regulations of the COVID-19 State of Emergency proclamation.

A video clip circulating on social media platforms exposed Ndakunda drinking Windhoek Draught beer out of a can on the scene of the accident.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police in the Ohangwena region, Warrant Officer Kaume Itumba, confirmed that the councillor was involved in the motor vehicle accident on Tuesday.

Warrant Officer Itumba stated that while investigations into the matter are ongoing councillor has been charged with reckless and negligent driving.