COSDEC trainees putting skills to good use

Maria David

TRAINEES at the Community Skill Development Centre (COSDEC) in Ondangwa doing Welding and Metal Fabrication are determined to put their skills to good use by refurbishing discarded school furniture in an effort to meet government half way.

The trainees recently completed a project to refurbish and remanufacture chairs for the Oshitayi Primary School.

Cosdec Welding Trainer Fillemon Amputu said that they started the school project earlier this month and managed to finish within the time frame the school’s principal requested. He added that they will be moving on to the repair of discarded desks soon.

“We used to fix a lot of things. This also helped trainees to test their newly acquired skills and helps to keep them busy in a constructive way,” said Amputu.

Picture for illustrative purposes only