Corruption accused will hear their fate on Wednesday

Niël Terblanché
THE two taxation officers from Walvis Bay that were arrested on corruption charges during a sting operation by investigators of the Anti-Corruption Commission two weeks ago will have to wait until Wednesday to hear if they be set free on bail.
Melanie Claasen and Daleen Damens approached the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court with a formal bail application last week where they testified that they never solicited any bribes from any taxpayers.
While testifying on their own behalf both the accused persons stated that they have the power to freeze the bank accounts of persons or businesses that fall in arrears with the Receiver of Revenue.
It is the State’s case that the accused persons abused this power to coerce money from taxpayers that fell behind in their payments to the receiver.
The accused persons testified that whenever a taxpayer’s bank account is frozen they also have the authority to notify the various commercial banks to free up an account on which a lean is placed once a payment schedule is agreed upon with the taxpayer.
During the bail application it came to light that the whistle blower in this case was between N$5 and N$7 million behind in payments to the Receiver of Revenue and that when she and her husband went on holiday to South Africa a lean was placed on their bank which left them stranded.
A telephonic arrangement was made with the two taxation officers in Walvis Bay to remove the lean on the bank account but that N$89 000 from the account will be held back for payment to the receiver.
Both the applicants testified that when the whistle blower arrived back in Walvis Bay after the holiday she notified them that she would “give them something” in return for their help with freeing up the bank account.
They both testified that the whistle blower entered the office they share to discuss terms of repayment to the Receiver of Revenue. In this regard Claasen prepared two sets of documents with terms of repayment but that one set was set up for deductions at the end of March and the other set for deductions at the beginning of March. The whistle blower chose to pay at the end of March and the first set of documents was torn up deposited in a waste bin.
After the taxation officers and the taxpayer reached an agreement and that a repayment of N$50 000 would be made each month the whistle blower dropped a brown envelope in each of their drawers. They further testified that before they could even look what the contents of the envelopes were, the investigator of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) burst into their office informing them that they are being arrested on charges of corruption.
The applicants testified that the investigation officer opened the envelopes and informed them that it contained N$10 000 each.
The ACC official testified that the investigation is still at a very early stage and that he fears that the applicants will interfere with his investigation through tampering with computer equipment either by themselves or by asking some of the colleagues at the Ministry of Finance to do so on their behalf.
The investigating officer also testified that the applicants will interfere or intimidate the whistle blower. Damens was married to a family member of the whistleblower which gives her access to the complainant.
Both applicants assured Magistrate Vicky Nicolaidis that they would not interfere with any of the investigations or the witness and stated that they do not want to be kept in custody any longer because they both have toddlers at home that need their intimate care.
Claasen and Damens indicated that they will be able to afford a bail amount of N$5 000 each and gave the assurance that they would abide by any and every bail condition that the court orders.
At the resumption of the matter on Monday counsel for the defence and the state handed up written heads of argument for the consideration of the court. Magistrate Nicolaidis informed the applicants that she will deliver her judgement with regards to the bail application on Wednesday morning.
The state is represented by prosecutor Maggy Shiyagaya-Lotto while the applicants are represented by attorneys Ray Rukoro and Esta Steyn.