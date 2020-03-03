Corruption accused will hear their fate on Wednesday

Niël Terblanché

THE two taxation officers from Walvis Bay that were arrested on corruption charges during a sting operation by investigators of the Anti-Corruption Commission two weeks ago will have to wait until Wednesday to hear if they be set free on bail.

Melanie Claasen and Daleen Damens approached the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court with a formal bail application last week where they testified that they never solicited any bribes from any taxpayers.

While testifying on their own behalf both the accused persons stated that they have the power to freeze the bank accounts of persons or businesses that fall in arrears with the Receiver of Revenue.

It is the State’s case that the accused persons abused this power to coerce money from taxpayers that fell behind in their payments to the receiver.

The accused persons testified that whenever a taxpayer’s bank account is frozen they also have the authority to notify the various commercial banks to free up an account on which a lean is placed once a payment schedule is agreed upon with the taxpayer.

Pictured: Taxation officers Melanie Claasen and her colleague Daleen Damens during their formal bail application before Magistrate Vicky Nicolaidis in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court. – Photo: Niël Terblanché