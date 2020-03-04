Corruption accused freed on bail

Stringent conditions were attached to the granting of bail. The accused persons are under no circumstances allowed to contact the whistle blower and main witness in the matter. Magistrate Nicolaidis said that the two accused persons are not even to discuss the matter with any other person.

Both were ordered to not interfere with the ACC’s investigation and were warned to stay away from the Ministry of Finance’s offices unless expressly ordered to go there by their managers for possible disciplinary procedures.

