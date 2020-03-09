Coronavirus suspected case under close surveillance

Eba Kandovazu

THE Namibian woman who is suspected of having the novel coronavirus behind Covid-19 had recently travelled to Japan with her 15-year-old son.

The Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ben Nangombe, has confirmed that the 53-year-old woman, who arrived at the Hosea Kutako International Airport on 5 March, is currently in self-isolation at her home.

Health officials have since been doing follow-ups to ensure that the patient is complying with the isolation rules.

“She checked herself into the hospital on Friday as she was coughing. My understanding is that she was also short of breath. Her doctor then took some specimen for analysis and we are currently waiting for the results,” Nangombe explained.

A total N$11 million has since been availed by the Office of the Prime Minister in case of an outbreak.

This money, according to Nangombe, will be availed for the personal protection of health professionals at the country’s points of entry, personnel in close contact with victims and the procurement of testing equipment amongst others.

Nangombe further advised Namibians to use alcohol-based hand sanitisers and avoid large crowds. He further urged Namibians to refrain from panicking, as there is currently no confirmed coronavirus case in the country. Persons who travelled abroad have also been advised to check their health.

CEO of the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP), Dr David Uirab, said that the company is now equipped with the relevant testing equipment and the coronavirus can be tested at their laboratories.

“For the last month and a half, we have been preparing and we have been able to send our scientists for refreshment training in South Africa and training workshops locally. We have also been working closely with the health ministry, the Centers for Disease Control and various international bodies including the World Health Organisation. Our staff have been trained, systems have been checked and double checked so we are ready for testing,” Dr Uirab said.